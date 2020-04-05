Poultry in Telangana records over Rs 3,000 cr loss

By | Published: 12:08 am 12:38 am

Hyderabad: One of the first sectors in the State to get affected by the Covid-19 scare, poultry, has now recorded a loss of more than Rs.3,000 crore with the business falling to an all time low.

According to Telangana poultry farmers, the estimated loss to the industry would be somewhere around Rs.3,000 to Rs.3,500 crore, since the coronavirus rumours started affecting their sales since February.

Telangana Poultry Federation president Erabelli Pradeep Rao said that when their business was about to pick up, the sudden rise in coronavirus cases and the scare again started bringing huge losses to farmers in the last few days.

“Our State is one of the largest producers of chicken and eggs in the country. We produce around 4 lakh eggs daily from around 2,000 layer farms of which 70 per cent is exported to States like Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. With States sealing the borders, we are finding it difficult to transport eggs and chicken,” he said.

Sharp dip in consumption

Farmers said that even retail stores are running out of eggs as small goods are not being permitted on the roads. “Local consumption has come down sharply and the truck drivers are scared to supply live chicken to the vendors,” Rao added.

At present, farmers are selling broiler chicken to vendors for Rs.50 to Rs.60 a kg and eggs at Rs.2 per piece. Last month, the poultry industry faced the worst phase in its history with chicken prices falling to below Rs.40 a kg, while some farmers distributed it free in districts.

Farmers said they were hardly earning anything from the current prices and running their business only for namesake and the situation was likely to continue till the completion of the lockdown period.

Lockdown effect

KG Anand, general manager, Venkateshwara Hatcheries, said that the industry heaved a sigh of relief when the rumours that chicken consumption would lead to coronavirus were dispelled among consumers. “However, the industry has again been affected with the pandemic and lockdown,” he said.

Nearly 60 per cent of chicken centres are running in the city and selling the meat as per demand. Last Sunday, sales had witnessed a big jump in the business and gave a lot of hope, but on weekdays sales dropped significantly, he added.

Meanwhile, the prices of chicken were varying from one centre to another in the city with vendors selling the meat for Rs.150-Rs.200 a kg.

