Poultry India Expo from Nov 27 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A three-day exhibition, Poultry India Expo with the participation of 375 major companies from India and abroad, will be held at Hitex Convention Centre in the city from November 27. The expo is expected to draw over 35,000 business visitors.

Chakradhar Rao, president, Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers’ Association, said that the objective of exhibition is to help farmers keep abreast of latest developments in management, animal health and nutrition, breeding and new techniques in feed manufacturing and poultry production.

“Despite challenges across all fronts, India’s broiler production for 2019 is projected to increase by 7.7 per cent to nearly 5 million tons. The processed chicken meat demand is projected to grow between 15-20 percent and layer production is forecast at 85 billion eggs,” he said.

Poultry industry has grown by leaps and bounds due to strict housekeeping, exacting ventilation, feeding practices, automation and disease control mechanism ministered by responsible and trained farmers, Rao added.

Meanwhile, sharing experiences of Dutch poultry industry with business leaders and relevant stakeholders in the Indian poultry sector, the Netherlands Business Support Office, Hyderabad hosted the third edition of Dutch Knowledge Day with experts sharing the importance of bird welfare and cage-free housing.

Bas Rodenburg of Utrecht University and Jasper Heerkens of Aeres Centre stressed on the benefits and need of cage-free housing for laying hens along with throwing light on alternative cage systems available.

“Bird welfare is interconnected to health, farmers’ wellbeing and income. So, working towards bird welfare will bring a holistic change in the entire system,” said Rodenburg.

Animal welfare will eventually help productivity, he said adding that cage-free housing helps them the freedom to move around and gives room for their natural behaviour which in turn leads to higher production, a press release said.

