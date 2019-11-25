Poultry industry generates large scale employment: IPEMA

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:17 pm 10:53 pm

Hyderabad: India’s broiler production for 2019 is projected to increase by 7.7 per cent to nearly 5 million tonne and processed chicken meat demand is projected to grow between 15-20 per cent and layer production is forecast at 85 billion eggs. The industry has over 65 lakh poultry farmers and the industry turnover is pegged at about Rs one lakh crore.

India is now world’s third largest egg producer and is is the fourth-largest chicken producer after China, Brazil and USA, according to said Chakradhar Rao, President, Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (IPEMA).

“Poultry industry is playing a flagship role in its efforts to eradicate malnourishment and protein deficiency in the country,” he said.

He was speaking at the curtain raiser of 13th Poultry India Expo, which will be held from November 27 to 29 at HITEC City. The event, South Asia’s biggest, has attracted a record 375 companies from India and abroad and is expected to draw over 35,000 business visitors.

On the challenges the sector is facing Rao said: “We are positive that Government will give us a sympathetic ear on the dreaded proposed cage ban. Also, there are unbridled imports happening. We have voiced our fear on these. If not resolved soon, these two will stop India’s poultry industry from growing”.

Today India’s poultry industry, with its low cost model and increased productivity, is a showcase of success across the world. It is a key contributor to India’s agriculture and animal husbandry GDP. It contributes to eradication of protein deficiency and malnutrition. It has also spawned dozens of small and medium entrepreneurs producing downstream products and services for the industry, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .