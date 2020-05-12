Power Bill may turn thermal power projects into white elephants

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: The state-of-the-art thermal power projects in Telangana face the unimaginable prospect of being reduced to mere white elephants if the BJP government has its way and brings in the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act, 2003.

The irony in the narration would be that Telangana, or for that matter any other State, will have to stop generation in their power plants only because the National Load Dispatch Centre would have the authority to pass a diktat that they should purchase electricity generated using renewable resources in some other State!

Telangana, which has an installed capacity of 16,506 MW of power, could supply quality power round the clock as the State Load Dispatch Centre, perhaps the most-advanced facility in the country, has been taking good care of the demand-supply scenario and maintaining the frequency of power supply at a constant 50 hertz.

However, the proposed amendment to Section 26 of the main Act makes the NLDC all powerful with regard to scheduling of power throughout the country.

Presently, Regional Load Dispatch Centres (RLDC) and State Load Dispatch Centres (SLDC) are responsible for scheduling power grid management and contracts (Power Purchase Agreement) entered with generating companies. With this amendment, the entire grid control will be with the NLDC at the national level. If the national-level Merit Order is implemented, the State thermal units would have to “back down” causing loss to the State generating companies (TSGENCO).

“This means that Telangana, which on Monday produced 39,178 million units of thermal power, will have to shut down its highly productive ultra modern thermal power units since the NLDC wants the State to purchase hydel or some non-conventional energy from some other State’s GENCO as per its Merit Order. Imagine the plight of the State government that will have to keep its productive assets in shutdown mode to benefit others,” M Venugopala Rao, convener, Centre for Power Studies told ‘Telangana Today’.

Quoting the proposals from the draft Bill, Venugopala Rao said the NLDC would be responsible for scheduling and dispatch of electricity in the country across different regions in accordance with the contracts entered into with the licensees or the generating companies and monitor grid operations. “The Bill is vague on the issue of source of generation company from where the State is supposed to purchase its power, by backing down production of its own power stations,” he said.

In further sections to be amended and inserted into the Act, the NLDC is proposed to have supervision and control over the inter-regional and inter-State transmission network, and have overall authority to carry out real-time operations of the national grid.

“The NLDC will then have powers over the State dispatch centre and can ask it to shut down production of the TSGENCO because the overall national supply is more than necessary. Then the TSGENCO will be in severe losses as it has to still bear the fixed costs,” Vengopala Rao argues.

The draft proposes another clause through which it says that the RLDC, or SLDC, licensee, generating company, generating station, sub-station and any other person connected with the operation of the power system shall comply with the directions issued by the NLDC, taking away the powers of the load dispatch from the hands of the States and vest it in the hands of the Central authority.

“In a nutshell, the Centre has no responsibility whatsoever while the States have the burden of maintaining and producing power through its power stations. The Centre only sits and dictates from whom, when and how much power the State’s have to purchase,” Rao added.

However, he says that the NLDC will ask the generating company to back down first from high-variable production cost such as coal or another input.

