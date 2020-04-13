Power Bill of lockdown period will be split into two, to keep slab system intact: Jagadish Reddy

By | Published: 4:09 pm 5:04 pm

Hyderabad: In order to see that the cumulative meter reading of the lockdown period won’t alter the telescopic slab system of the domestic consumers, the power distribution companies in Telangana will take the total of sixty days and split the bill to be paid in two halves, once the lockdown is lifted. This will help the consumer to stay in the present slab even though the consumption will be double as there was no meter reading during lockdown.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said this addressing media after a review meeting with the higher officials of power utilities including the Chairman and Managing Director of Transco and Genco D Prabhakar Rao at the TSSPDCL office here on Monday.

“After the lockdown is lifted and new bills are generated the amounts will be adjusted as the Discoms have been doing all these years,” he said. Meanwhile, consumers were directed to pay online and through other payment options which are already available to them as the across the counter payment of bills has been suspended as per the order of the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission . LT Consumers were advised to pay the amount equal to the March 2019 bill as meter reading by personnel was cancelled to cut down personal interaction. As there is no problem in taking reading of meters in Industries almost all the bills are produced and handed over in the HT sector.

Under TSSPDCL (Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd) the bill demand for March was Rs 623 crore and the money collected so far was only Rs 45 crore. Under HT the Bill Demand was Rs 1390 crore and the amount collected so far was Rs 459 crore. Similarly under the TSNPDCL (Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited) the domestic Bill Demand was for Rs 203 crore and the collection till date stood at Rs 7.27 crore. On the HT side the demand was for Rs 600 crore and collection is around Rs 29 crore.

The Minister however said that there will be no additional demand for Lift irrigation projects due to the extension of irrigation to agriculture sector till April 15. He also ruled out any moratorium for the industrial sector that were forced shutdown due to the fear of Coronavirus.

Power Demand has come down

Unlike the summer of 2019, the demand for power in domestic and commercial sectors has actually come down in Telangana. The power demand was around 8900 MW last year in the month of March and contrary to the anticipated 15 percent increase this year, lockdown has resulted in a decrease in usage of power.

” Demand for power as of now is only 7600 MW which is very less compared to last year. We have anticipated a demand of 13500 MW this summer, but the Lockdown slightly increased the Domestic consumption where as the commercial has come down drastically,” G Jagdish Reddy , Energy Minister said. He added that the dip in demand led to a surplus power of 1000 MW which was procured from other sources. “We will be withdrawing from that deal and are negotiating with the supplier,” he added.

The Energy Minister also lauded the staff of the Transco, Genco and Discoms of the state and said that even under lockdown the staff is responding to any problems within five minutes. “Even during the recent untimely rains and hail storm our response time was just one hour,” he said

