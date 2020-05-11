Power Bill will hit Telangana’s irrigation sector

By | Published: 12:10 am 12:55 am

Hyderabad: From a parched, drought-prone area that was almost entirely dependent on rain and ground water for irrigation, Telangana State has undergone a landscape change that is unprecedented anywhere in the country, that too in a short time of six years.

The fact that the State has come to be known as the “Rice Bowl of India” speaks volumes of the transformation in the agriculture sector. Telangana recorded a bumper paddy crop of 1.03 crore metric tons in Yasangi, something unimaginable in the past. And all these was made possible only because of the sustained focus of the State government on the irrigation sector through construction of major projects that are essentially lift schemes. Be it the mega Kaleshwaram, Palamuru Rangareddy or Sitarama projects, they are all designed to lift water and send them to every acre of cultivable land in the State.

It is against this background that the Centre’s move to bring in amendments to the Electricity Act, 2003, through a Bill, has been opposed tooth and nail by several State governments. The draconian Bill would be yet another attempt by the Centre at usurping State’s powers, this time in the energy sector, that would leave it crippled.

Its impact on States such as Telangana would be humongous with every chance of future plans and welfare measures going topsy-turvy. The State, which requires 10,000 MW of power every year to run the lift irrigation projects, is studying the effects of the proposed uniform tariff rate to be imposed by the Central authority on this sector if the amendments become an Act.

“As the State has several Thermal power plants and can cater to the needs of the lift irrigation schemes, there is scope of adjusting the payment issue internally through the State Electricity Regulatory Commission. The Telangana government will have to look into the impact of Centrally declared tariff rates on a sector like irrigation as it will not be able to provide cross subsidies anymore, as the Bill proposes collection of actual tariff without subsidies,” Sridhar Rao Deshpande, OSD (Irrigation) to the Chief Minister, told Telangana Today on Sunday.

He argued that the State government, in fact, has been appealing to the State ERC to further reduce the Rs 6.30 per unit charged from the irrigation department, and bring it down close to Rs 3 per unit as cheap power is available from northern States.

“After the North-South corridor was opened, non-conventional energy is being tapped at lesser rates, reducing burden on the irrigation sector. But once the powers of the ERC are taken away and vested with the Central authority, then the chance of getting State-specific benefits will be very low,” he pointed out.

Presently, the tariff fixation by the ERCs includes cross subsidy by industrial, commercial and high paying domestic consumers. With this amendment, power bills have to be issued for actual cost to all the categories on consumers including agriculture. “Elimination of cross subsidy will burden the State government,” he said.

Meanwhile, K Penta Reddy, Adviser to Government on Lift Irrigation schemes, pitched for bringing the rivers under the control of the Central government and not power. “The energy sector in the country is enjoying freedom to an extent, as needs of every States vary. Hence it is the river water that has to be effectively used for the benefit of all the States,” he told Telangana Today.

Opposing the move of the Union government, Penta Reddy argued that so far, the State government has been petitioning the State ERC to spare the government from paying fixed charges to the distribution companies as Lift irrigation pump sets work for four to five months a year (July-October) on full capacity but rest during the slack period.

“Once the authority of tariff fixation goes into the hands of the Central Regulatory Commission, we may have to pay the full charge even for the slack period burdening the State to an extent of Rs 20 to Rs 30 crore,” he said.

However, Penta Reddy expressed confidence that Telangana with an installed capacity of 14,000 MW might be able to withstand the demand supply issue as Lift Irrigation pumps run only in monsoon leaving 9000 MW of power for other purposes. He further says that Telangana which has been depending on costly Thermal power can now benefit from cheap hydro electric power from the northern states, if the whole nation is treated as one single unit.

He hopes that the actual utilization of lift irrigation schemes wouldn’t cross 6000-7000 MW particularly in Monsoon even though the installed capacity is 10,000 MW. “Good rains can also fill reservoirs like Yellampally and Nizamsagar lessening burden on pump houses, Penta Reddy said.

