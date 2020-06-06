Power Bills come as a ‘shocker’ for consumers in Telangana

By | Published: 11:11 pm 12:49 am

Hyderabad: Electricity bills for the lockdown period which are now being distributed to the domestic consumers have shocked many forcing them to register their protest on the Twitter handle of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) the distribution company that supplies power to fifteen southern districts of Telangana.

The Discom (Distribution company) has generated bills for the first time after three months of lockdown, by sending its personnel to the residences to take meter readings which was not possible earlier due to social distancing. The bills which are now in the hands of consumers are showing cumulative meter reading for the months of March, April and May , payable now without any exemption.

However several consumers received huge amounts of bills which seems to have been calculated by the TSSPDCL pushing them into the next bracket of three categories of tariff slab even though they followed the Discom’s advice and paid the bills based on consumption in the months of March, April and May of 2019.

The distribution company however seems to have ignored its promise that domestic consumers will not be moved into higher tariff bracket due to meter reading being put off for months. The CMD of the Discom on May 10 assured that total period of lockdown will be divided by the number of months and adjusted with the amounts already paid so that the consumer won’t move into next tariff bracket.

While there are three categories of households that consumes between 0-100 units, 100-200 and 200 and above, the tariff is calculated by applying separate rates such as : from 0-50 units, Rs 1.45 is being charged per unit and from 51-100, Rs 2.6 is charged per unit. From 101-200, Rs 4.3 per unit is charged, from 201-300 Rs 7.2 per unit, from 301-400 Rs 8.5, from 401-800 Rs 9 and above 800 units, Rs 9.5 per unit is charged.

For instance , if a consumer used 620 units of power in past three months and the average as per the Discom will be 207 units for per month. Due to this the consumer will be come under the “Creamy” category 3 (More than 200 units) paying Rs 4.3 per unit up to 200 units and Rs 7.20 above 200 units. However the consumers rue that the bill reflects no such differentiation and the amount to be paid has been calculated based on the higher slab, contrary to what the Discom has assured.

Similarly a consumer who has consumed 1305 units in the lockdown period was supposed to pay for average monthly consumption of 439 units which will be under category 3. The consumer will be charged from the range of Rs 8.5 to Rs 9.5 based on the increasing units even though his March month’s consumption is less than 200 units but increased in the next two months inflating the number of units.

Prabhakaran a consumer tweeted “Received huge power bill from TSSPDCL… miscalculation and don’t care attitude for people.. usual bills Rs 500 .. this time Rs 4500 .. 9 times.. if u want money put tax , don’t rob like this,” he rued. Another Consumer Suresh Jallipalli says “1 Bill For 3 Months – okay that’s fine . But the bill came 10 times more .. how ? Simple , they say they took an average of 3 months and calculated each months slab which took my monthly slab another 2 levels up . That’s so cool”.

However there is another category of consumers who have followed the guidelines of the TSSPDCL and have been paying amounts as per the 2019 March , April and May bills online. They are also shocked as they too got bills that had made no adjustment to the amounts they have already paid against the present meter reading. “Tsspdcl are you looting money from the customer. Why electricity bill was not properly calculated. I paid for the last two month and you have included those reading also in the bill. Reduce the paid units and revise the current bill ,” Saravanan Baskaran says.

Another consumer Arun Raja said “How many of you feel Tsspdcl is on a looting money from the poor during Covid lockdown? Been billed the last year billing cycle value and been asked to pay that money “. He also hash tagged the Minister for Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao and also the CMO.

Shakeeb Shuweb also had similar compliant ” you have already raised bills for months, March, April, May 2020 and again generate a new bill from March till June. I have already raised complaint. The post-lockdown power bills are a shocker”. The consumers say that the TSSPDCL has assured them that the total period of lockdown will be divided by the number of months and adjusted with the amounts already paid.

Clarifying on the issue, TSSPDCL Director (Operations) J Srinivasa Reddy told Telangana Today that the consumers will have to pay the bills at hand which are generated for the cumulative period of three months after making deductionsof what they have already paid. ” The company has to survive as the collections have dipped drastically as some consumers were not paying bills due to lockdown even as there was a steep increase in the consumption of power due to lockdown and summer,” he explained. He added that when compared to March and April the power consumption increased steeply in May.

