Power bills not inflated, says TSSPDCL

Hyderabad: Urging the consumers to pay the power dues as per the bills distributed by the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL), the Chairman and Managing Director of the government owned distribution company G Raghuma Reddy said that the bills are correct and the amounts are not inflated as feared by many. He said that out of 95 lakh consumers of the Discom, only 60 percent have paid the bills for the months of March, April and May putting the company under severe financial duress. The Discom is still unable to collect meter readings in containment zones.

Addressing a media conference at the TSSPDCL office here on Saturday, the CMD explained reasons for the higher amount reflected in the power bills handed over to the consumers after taking meter readings of three months. “While the overall consumption has increased by 15 percent due to people staying at home and summer , consumers moved to next categories of consumption and automatically landed in higher slabs,” he said.

He said that 67 percent in March, 44 percent in April, and 68 percent in May have paid bills and the remaining have to pay the bills without fail. He said that if the doors are locked as the residents were stuck in some other place and cant return home due to lockdown, their bills were generated as per their last year’s consumption. “There is no scientific way than generating bills for the lockdown period based on 2019 consumption pattern. This method has been approved by the , State Electricity Regulatory Commission ,” he said.

Assuring consumers that the excess amount paid , if any will be adjusted ion the forthcoming bills of June and July and said that no penalty has been imposed on the consumers who have not paid bills in the past three months. However he said that the Discom will consider the demand for paying the power bill in installments. “But as per the ERC rule there will be a charge of 1.5 percent of interest for such installment options,” he said.

The CMD while answering a question on the validity of taking an average of three months while the consumption varies every month due to change in climate, he said that percentage of consumers who will be benefitting because of average calculation will be more than who will be adversely affected by that. Similarly, those who have to pay the power bills based on the consumption of earlier tenants , Raghuma Reddy said that the extra amounts will be adjusted in future bills.

