Power consumption soars in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Consumption of electricity in the city has reached a new record with Hyderabad’s daily demand for power reaching 3,276 Mega Watts, more than that of at least what is consumed individually in 13 other states in the country. The highest power demand in the city registered this year also marks a 10 per cent increase over highest power consumption last year in the city which stood at 2,950 Mega Watts.

According to Transco, the power consumption in Hyderabad is more than that in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Goa, Sikkim, Jharkhand, and the North-eastern States of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura. The seven North-Eastern states between them consume a total of about 2,848 MW a day.

The increasing demand for electricity is reflection of increasing industrial and business activities along with a rise in domestic sector also using more power. When Telangana State was formed, the city had 37.8 low tension lakh connections across various categories. Today, this number is at 47.8 lakh marking an increase of 27 per cent. In 2014, the city had 5,067 high tension connections that rose to 7,015 now registering a 39 per cent increase. “And because we are providing round-the-clock power supply, industries are able to go ahead with their work in three shifts,” Transco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao said on Wednesday.

And to ensure quality and uninterrupted supply, a 400KV ‘ring’ has been established around the city with four 400 KV sub-stations from where power is supplied to 220 KV sub-stations. To meet the increasing demand for power, Transco is using modern technology without having to erect new towers for additional power lines. As part of these efforts, Transco has been replacing existing conductor cables with High Temperature Low Sag (HTLS) conductors which have better transmission efficiency, he said.

Instead of relying on HTLS conductor cable if Transco had to built transmission towers and lay cables over the required distance of 70 km in the highly stressed Mamidipalli-Sivarampalli, Malkapuram-Shapurnagar, Shankarpally-Ganchbowli lines, it would have cost Rs 1,200 crore but using the higher efficiency conductors would reduce this cost by Rs 100 crore. This replacement of the conductor was completed in three months and on Wednesday, Prabhakar Rao formally switched on the use of the newly laid cables.

Pre-paid electricity meters from June 1 in govt offices

Pre-paid electricity metres will begin functioning in government offices across the State from June 1, Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) has said on Wednesday.

The TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy said so far 11,000 such ‘smart’ meters have been installed and TSSPDCL was geared up to install 2,000 more of these instruments. In the days to come, all these meters will be fixed for consumers of all categories, Raghuma Reddy said.

He said every year, two lakh new connections are being provided in Telangana since the formation of the State. The industrial consumption is also increasing and uninterrupted power supply in the city has contributed to increasing employment opportunities in Greater Hyderabad where the utility also constructed 68 new sub-stations to stabilize power supply.

Raghuma Reddy said by increasing solar power production from 30 Mega Watts at the time of formation of Telangana to 3,000 MW now, the State was saving Rs 52 crore a year in power costs. We will also be installing a total of 77 MW of roof-top solar power production, he added.

