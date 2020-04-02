Power of dharma and karma

Published: 2nd Apr 2020 1:06 am

For decades many of us in India felt that the lack of state capacity was a manifestation of our own karma – our destiny due to our past actions. When India was unable to prevent and manage epidemics, natural disasters, riots or other force majeure events — we shrugged our shoulders and attributed it to karma.

Karma absolved our leaders and governments of their inefficiency. It led us to believe that the loss of human lives was a result of one’s own fate and hence the Indian state need not be held accountable for its omissions and commissions.

The Indian state’s response to Covid-19 is a marked departure from how other economically advanced countries have responded to the pandemic. It is also a marked departure from how we, as Indians, have responded to similar crises in the past.

Shedding our passivity, we have been decisive in taking precautionary measures. We have acted proactively and in general been ahead of the curve. Never before has dharma been so central to our response. Never before has dharma and constitutional morality been so intertwined in serving a common purpose.

Constitutional Duty

The Indian government believed that it was its dharma, a constitutional duty, to bring people back to their homes in India, from whichever part of the world they were stranded. As a result, we evacuated Indian nationals from Wuhan – the epicentre of the coronavirus. We evacuated Indians from the labour camps of the Middle East and from madrases in Iran, where they were pursuing religious studies. We evacuated Indians from Europe and America where they had gone to pursue their dreams and a promise of a better life.

The Prime Minister himself has been leading from the front. During his call for Janata Curfew, Narendra Modi in a marked departure from the address of the previous Prime Ministers of India or premiers of any other nation, unequivocally faulted people’s attitude of complacence. It could be possible only for someone with extraordinary moral courage. The PM’s address was akin to Yudishtra’s response to the Yaksha in the Mahabharata. When responding to Yaksha’s question, Dharma Raja says that the greatest wonder in the world is human attitude — man sees people dying in front of him but thinks that death is not for him.

The Prime Minister’s call for Janata Curfew gave States the elbow room to seek State-specific solutions that included extended periods of lockdowns. When Modi felt that a more cohesive nation-wide approach that required a longer lockdown period was the need of the hour, he exhorted fellow Indians to follow a three-week mandatory lockdown.

Telangana’s Action

While Modi has shown the path for the nation as a whole by enunciation of policy, the proactive approach of Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao has been incredibly impressive. By announcing partial closure followed by the rigorous implementation of the national lockdown, the Chief Minister has indeed become a role model for other States.

Mixing wit and humour, he has used press conferences to send out the message loud and clear. His stern caution made tremendous impact on the minds of the people across all spectrums of life. His metaphor, that corona is an egoistic guest, which wouldn’t come to you unless you invite it, drove home the point effectively.

Course Correction

It’s becoming amply clear now from the current experience that we, as people, have shown willingness to learn, to course-correct and be nimble-footed to adapt to the changing needs. We have shown the resolve to overcome our doubts and fears and shed the inherent defeatism that has plagued us for centuries.

As a nation, we are taking the right steps towards working together. We must continue this spirit of camaraderie for the rest of the period of lockdown. By defeating corona, India should prove to the world its collective strength — that Bharat despite its 130 crore population, vivid diversities and limited resources can rise to the need of the hour.

Nobel laureate VS Naipaul in his India trilogy reminisces a meeting with novelist RK Narayan in 1961. Naipaul laments Narayan’s response ‘Life goes on’ in India as a sign of all pervasive conformism to the doctrine of karma. His objection was particularly to this ‘Chalta hai’ attitude.

In today’s India, both Modi and Chandrasekhar Rao exemplify true statesmanship. Under their leadership, India ‘will go on’ not just with their knowledge of karma, but with a sense of dharma. We the people of India will “go on” with a belief that India, that is Bharat, shall continue to be a union of States with a shared destiny, purpose and a stomach for a fight till the very end.

(The author is Professor, Osmania University, and Member, Executive Committee, National Assessment and Accreditation Council)

