‘Power sector in need of transformation’

Peddapalli: Former director (Technical), NTPC, PK Mohapatra said that power units were now going through ‘save unit to save equipment’ phase. All power units were facing similar situation following the unleashing of renewable energy disruption, fast changing technologies, fluctuation in demand and supply, changes in regulatory and environment norms.

Mohapatra made these comments while delivering keynote address at a national workshop on ‘Power Sector Transformation – Challenges and Mitigation’ held at NTPC-Ramagundam on Monday.

He hoped that the country would go through a major transformation in power sector in the milestone years like 2022, 2030 and 2050. Despite increasing presence of renewable energy, India would continue with thermal power for quite a few years with retrofits like FGD (flue-gas-desulfurization), adoption of new technologies and adherence to environmental norms.

Executive Director (Ramagundam and Telangana) and Regional Executive Director-South (in-charge), Dr PP Kulkarni underlined the importance of commercial, financial and reliability factors for sustainability of the thermal power sector. More than 60 professionals in power sector participated in the two-day workshop organised by EEMG Department.

A total of 11 thematic papers were presented highlighting different aspects of the power sector. NTPC senior officials and others were present in large numbers at the workshop.

