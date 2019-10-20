Power staff call off stir plans in Telangana

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana Electricity Employees Trade Union Front on Saturday said it was withdrawing its agitation plans following an agreement reached with power utilities in the State. Chairman and Managing Director of Transco and Genco D Prabhakar Rao said after the meeting with the union representatives that discussions were held in a cordial atmosphere and utilities’ managements, including those of TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL have agreed to some of the demands of the workers while other demands would be considered.

The meeting agreed to fix the pay of the nearly 23,000 artisan workers with the base date of 1/10/2019 as per the existing notified scale that will protect the consolidated remuneration now drawn by them. Any excess payments over and above the minimum of the scale with allowances will be treated as their personal pay. It was also agreed that instead of VDA, henceforth DA will be applicable as per the notified scale.

The artisans will also be issued with pay-slips and will be allowed to take paid holidays and wage revisions will be considered during the next wage revision. While some other demands were also agreed upon, another meeting will be held on November 3 to discuss other pending issues with the unions, he said.

