Power star on the hunt for perfect script

By | P Nagendra Kumar | Published: 8:52 pm

Producers who were keen to cast power star Pawan Kalyan are a happy lot these days. After much delay, he has finally agreed to listen to scripts come September. Certain projects had been put on hold, when Pawan Kalyan plunged into active politics. Known for his honest approach in his dealings in film, the actor is said to have assured the producers that he would honour their proposals once his political commitments lessened.

While the actor was busy, the set of producers and scriptwriters got busy working on a story that would fit his image. A writer-turned-director, is eagerly waiting for Pawan Kalyan’s call for a narration. Among all heroes in the industry, Pawan Kalyan doesn’t believe in hankering after successful directors alone. His preference always hinges on a good script which endears him to the audience also. Producers till now have enjoyed this privilege with Pawan.

His fans have come to expect a good dose of entertainment from him in his films which have been commercial potboilers and paid off huge dividends.So, producers are at liberty to dig out a perfect script, instead of the directors who carries records on his back. This is a point of time where his audience are eagerly waiting for a film and hopefully, the star will come through on the expectations.