Power tariff, property tax hike soon, says CM KCR

By | Published: 2:10 pm 2:23 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday announced that hike in power tariffs and property taxes in the State, was necessary to provide better services to people and develop the villages and towns. He urged people to bear the hike for the development of their villages and cities. However, he assured that people from underprivileged sections will not be burdened with the hikes.

Speaking during a short discussion on ‘Palle Pragathi’ in the State Assembly here, Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao said the TRS government do not want to keep people in the dark and make false promises. “We need to increase taxes to provide better governance and services to the people. We do not want to keep people in the dark with regard to hike in power tariff and property taxes. At the same time, power tariff will not be hiked for underprivileged sections like Dalits and tribals. Tax hikes will be imposed on only those who can afford to pay,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister said the State government will implement the Panchayat Raj Act in toto. “Irresponsibility, irregularities or corruption will not be tolerated. Both sarpanches and the officials need to discharge their duties responsibly. Otherwise action will be initiated against them as per the new Panchayat Raj Act,” he added. He wanted the sarpanches and panchayat secretaries to ensure cent per cent tax collections in their respective villages for their village development.

While the State government will release Rs 90 lakh to each of the 12,751 gram panchayats in the State over five years, Chandrashekhar Rao announced that a minimum assured amount of Rs 40 lakh will be released for each of 899 gram panchayats with less than 500 population which will have poor revenues and push their development.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .