Power up with pulpy pineapple

By | Shahnaz Hussain | Published: 3:37 pm

Having a distinctive prickly skin, sprouty green leaves and sweet yellow flesh; pineapple is regarded as among the best fruit that can benefit an individual. In fact, this unassuming fruit is ideal for getting super clean and soft skin while promoting hair elasticity and thickness. It also cleanse and help in the functioning of the digestive tract.

Boasting an impressive cocktail of vitamin B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, and C, manganese, copper, potassium, beta-carotene, folic acid and dietary fibers, the king of tropical fruits are rich with vitamin C, antioxidants and alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) which can fight with skin damaging free radicals and boost the production of collagen that slows down your skin’s ageing process in natural way and give you a clear, radiant and youthful skin.

Moreover, the ascorbic acid in pineapples helps you to get rid of acne by using this as a toner. How? Well, just apply it for five minutes, then rinse if off with lukewarm water. And if you are hunting for such tips, read on…

Drink, eat and apply

Following this on a regular basis will help you achieve a clear skin. And not just that, vitamin C and antioxidants in pineapples promotes healthy, long and luscious hair. It strengthens the hair shaft and improves hair elasticity and thickness.

Exfoliate your lips

Rub fresh pineapple chunk on your lips and wash after a few minutes. Repeat this treatment twice a week to get healthy looking lips. But, avoid it if your lips are cracked because pineapple is acidic and will really sting broken skin.

Fix the nails

Nails are usually brittle due to vitamin deficiency. The vitamins and minerals found in pineapples help promote soft cuticles and nails.

Get natural serum

With vitamin-packed fruits like pineapple on the shelves, you can ditch those costly vitamin C serums that you may have been tossing your hard-earned money towards.

Cleanse skin and hair

We can make pineapple a part of our beauty care regime. Apply pineapple pulp on the face and wash off after a few minutes with plain water. Also, you can make a face pack. Take two slices of pineapple, two teaspoons of honey, egg yolk and 2 tablespoons of oats. Put all this in a blender and blend into a smooth paste. Apply on face and neck and wash off with plain water after few minutes. Pineapple can be applied to hair too as it hydrates and keeps your scalp clean.