‘Power Week’ to tackle infra repairs in Telangana

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: Power supply infrastructure at the ground level in the State is set to witness an improvement with the government planning to hold a ‘Power Week’, during which electricity poles that need attention, or are bent or leaning will be repaired. Also, wherever power transmission cables are hanging low, they will be restored to their proper position.

The proposed ‘Power Week’ will be part of a 60-day long action plan for works to be taken up in gram panchayats and municipalities. A scientific assessment of how much power is required for each village or city for street lighting and the expected bills, will also be part of this week long exercise.

The issue of upkeep of the supply infrastructure and payment of power bills by local bodies was discussed, among others related to the power sector in the State at a high-level meeting at Pragati Bhavan chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister also said the government would bring in a policy that would ensure adequate land was available in Hyderabad and other cities for setting up sub-stations and installation of electricity transformers. “Steps will be taken to ensure provision of land for these in every layout,” the Chief Minster said.

Rao said the State government’s endeavour was to ensure quality and uninterrupted power supply to all consumers and it would stand by the State’s power utilities to achieve this make it a sustainable practice. The State was dependent on the functioning of the utilities and the government understands the importance of their financial health, he said.

The meeting was attended by Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Transco and Genco Chief Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao, Chief Advisor to the government Rajiv Sharma, TSPDCL CMD Gopal Rao, Transco JMD Srinivas Rao, Special Chief Secretary Ajay Mishra, Principal Secretary (CMO) S Narsing Rao, Principal Secretary (Finance) Ramakrishna Rao, GHMC Commissioner Dana Kishore, Engineer-in-Chief Irrigation Muralidhar Rao and Secretary in the CMO Smita Sabharwal.

Pointing out that the power utilities play an important role in the State’s development and progress, the Chief Minister said that at the time of State formation, there was a severe power crisis. “Telangana State now is a role model for others in the country in the power sector.

Electricity officials including engineers and other employees played an important role in achieving this,” he said.

“Uninterrupted quality power is being supplied to all the sectors in the State 24×7, including the farm sector which is unheard of in the country. Due to the supply of quality power, the State has witnessed growth and development in the industrial sector,” Chandrashekhar Rao said, even as he stressed on the need for further development in the power utilities. “They should not face any financial problems come what may. At the same time, there should not be any power breakdown even for a fraction of a second. To achieve this, whatever needs to be done by the government will be done,” the Chief Minister said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter