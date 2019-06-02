Powerful message hidden in waste

By | Published: 7:20 pm

We all know the debilitating impact plastic is leaving on our planet. But, with other important things taking our attention from the issue, it’s easy to forget this pressing matter. With numerous projects and initiatives engaged in tackling this problem, photographer Benjamin Von Wong decided to come up with a photo series to drive home the astounding quantity of plastic floating in the planet’s water bodies. Using truckloads of plastic waste likecups, plates, straws, and bottles, he created installations to show the huge problem the material poses for humans. Some of his installations like the ‘Mermaids Hate Plastic’ project used up over 10,000 plastic bottles and took a whole day to shoot. Attracted by the powerful message, he is now helped in his efforts by many volunteers who share his views. Check out more of his extraordinary work on his Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/vonwong/?utm_source=ig_embed

