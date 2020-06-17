Powerful paintings by Narahari Maheshwaram

By | Published: 7:30 pm 7:31 pm

Narahari Maheshwaram’s 119 paintings are filled with thought-provoking messages about our country battling the pandemic. The city-based artist finished the paintings in 58 days while he was quarantined. He dedicated them to all the frontline workers, CM K Chandrashekhar Rao and PM Narendra Modi. He had previously entered the India Book of Records for his miniature nail portraits of famous personalities.

Narahari, who teaches art at Sister Nivedita School in Ameerpet, says, “Looking at people suffering motivated me to do these paintings. I wanted to give them strong messages on what’s happening in the world and what they can do to stay safe. I would get different ideas every day and worked on them for almost 6 hours per day. They’re all acrylic paintings on canvas and ivory sheets. I did 119 paintings because Covid-19 started in 2019.”

While one painting shows the mighty Charminar locked up, another shows doctors, nurses, police and sanitation workers carrying the ‘dead body’ of the coronavirus. In another painting, we can see people standing apart maintaining six feet distance and sporting masks and gloves. In another interesting idea, KCR is seen drawing the Lakshman Rekha to prevent the virus entering our State. “I haven’t seen anyone achieve this feat so far and I’m planning to enter the Guinness World Records soon. I must thank my wife for constantly supporting me — even little things like getting me tea and food while I’m working means a lot to me,” says the artist with a smile.

Fame is not new to Narahari. He previously made the news for doing a 66-foot painting of KCR on his 66th birthday. He even painted KCR on his body and tongue. Post lockdown, he plans on showcasing his 119 works at an exhibition and presenting some of them to the CM.

