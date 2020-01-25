Powerhouse of talent at Devshala

By | Published: 10:01 pm

Gitanjali Devshala celebrated a vibrant German Day at school. The morning displayed the students’ immense capability in their language skills which they depicted through drama, dance and songs.

Padma, the language coordinator of the Goethe Zentrum, was the chief guest. Madhavi Chandra, principal, Gitanjali Devshala, expressed her appreciation at seeing the students interest in the language and their development as global citizens.The programme was appreciated by everyone.

