Powerloom workers sit on relay hunger strike in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Workers of the power looms in the district launched a relay hunger strike in Padmanagar demanding that the government extend financial assistance to them as they were not being paid salaries during the lockdown period.

Members owing allegiance to Maramaggala Parirakshna Samithi, participated in the relay hunger strike by displaying the flexi banner on their demands.

Speaking on the occasion, municipal councillor and Samithi leader, Gurram Venkanna said that there were 4,000 powerlooms in Nalgonda and its surrounding villages Cherlapally, Marriguda and others. More than 20,000 workers have been eking out livelihood through these powerlooms. The COVID-19 lockdown has badly impacted the livelihood of the powerloom workers as no-work-no-pay policy was adopted by their managements for the last five months. The powerlooms went silent due to the situations created after COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

He urged the state government to purchase clothes produced by the powerlooms sector, which would encourage their management to re-operate powerlooms and provide work to thousands of the people. He wanted the government to extend financial assistance to powerlooms’ workers to save them in the trouble situations.

