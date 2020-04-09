PPE kits for Telangana cops on COVID-19 duties

By | Published: 12:11 am 12:18 am

Hyderabad: After doctors, policemen deployed at hospitals across the State where COVID-19 patients are getting treatment, are being provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits.

The need for the PPE kits was felt by the police personnel as cops had to move closely with health professionals to identify and shift the COVID-19 suspected cases to hospitals. This apart, they were also assisting health authorities in tracing down primary, secondary and tertiary contacts of Covid positive patients.

After the recent attack on a doctor at Gandhi Hospital, they also got the task of guarding hospitals.

“Keeping in mind the safety of the policemen drafted for COVID-19 duties, we sought PPE kits and the administration provided them to us. Now our teams deployed at hospitals or those moving around to trace the COVID-19 suspects are wearing it ,” said V Satyanaranaya, Commissioner, Ramagundam.

Previously, policemen were wearing only hand gloves and face masks while doing their job. The protective gear has been provided to the police in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam districts.

“Not all police personnel are being given the PPE kits due to the limited supply. Only those on Covid-19 related duties are being provided the kits,”’ said a police official from Nizamabad.

At Gandhi Hospital, where most of the Covid victims are undergoing treatment, Telangana State Special Police personnel have been deployed to assist the local police.

“All the police personnel deployed at the Gandhi Hospital were provided the PPE kits. Our personnel are also present outside the wards wearing the protective gear,” said S Srinivas, Additional DCP (North) Hyderabad.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .