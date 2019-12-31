Oppn will bite the dust in civic polls: Jagadish Reddy 

By | Published: 8:27 pm

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday said that the opposition parties would face the same fate as they fared in the last Assembly and local bodies’ elections, in ensuing municipal elections in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Speaking at TRS municipal elections preparatory meeting held at a private function hall in Nalgonda, Jagadish Reddy said that the opposition parties were unprepared and feared to face municipal elections due to the TRS wave which is sweeping the State. TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy has already accepted his party’s defeat in municipal elections by announcing that the party would approach court against holding civic polls even before the poll schedule was announced, the Minister said.

The TRS wave will continue in all elections, which will be conducted in future also as the people of the State have confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he maintained.

Stating that urban people would stand with TRS in municipal elections, he said that the welfare initiatives by Minister for Municipal Administrative and Urban Development KT Rama Rao have led to the development of all municipalities in the State.

He reminded that the people taught a befitting lesson to both the Congress and BJP in by-elections to Huzurnagar Assembly Constituency. Stating that erstwhile Nalgonda district has emerged a stronghold of TRS, he pointed out that the party has won three Zilla Parishad Chairmen posts and more than 90 per cent of sarpanch posts, MPTC and ZPTC in local body elections in erstwhile Nalgonda district. He exuded confidence that TRS would win all 18 Municipal Chairmen posts in erstwhile Nalgonda district in the municipal elections.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy, Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, Thungathurthy MLA Gadadri Kishore and TRS in-charge of municipal elections in the district Thakkelapally Ravinder Rao were present.

