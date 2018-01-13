PPP training course concludes

By | Published: 1:26 am

Hyderabad: A training course on Public Private Partnership (PPP) for Indian Forest Service Officers from across the Country, sponsored by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Government of India, and conducted by Management Development Center (MDC) of Dr. MCR HRD Institute, Government of Telangana came to a close on Friday.

Special Chief Secretary B P Acharya, gave away participation certificates to the IFS officers.

Ministry of Electronics & IT, Government of India, Secretary, A P Sawhney, who graced the valedictory function of the training program, said that the PPP model has got great potential to empower the country to compete with the developed countries at the global level. “The PPP model, which is based on the principle of utilising the respective strengths of both government and private sector, is the most effective vehicle for the multifaceted development of the country”, he stated.

Continuing his address, he said that such PPP projects as Cyber City, Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd, Pharma City, HICC, Financial Districts, among others were established in Hyderabad, have not only brought in their wake scope for huge employment opportunities but also enriched the economic profile of the State.