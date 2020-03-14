PR secretary found dead in Asifabad under suspicious circumstances

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 36- year-old Panchayat Raj Secretary was found dead under suspicious circumstances in an irrigation project on the outskirts of Chirrakunta village in Asifabad mandal on Saturday.

Asifabad police said that the deceased was Shaik Ali Baba, a Panchayat Secretary of Mangi village in Tiryani mandal and native of Asifabad district centre.

Ali Baba’s body was found in Vattivagu project by his family members on Saturday at around 8 am. He left home stating that he would go to his office on Friday morning. He called his wife over the phone and informed that he was at the project in the evening. She grew suspicion when he did not return till morning.

She and her family members spotted the body when they were searching for him. The body was brought out with the help of expert divers.

In a complaint lodged with cops, Rubiya, the wife of the public servant stated that he was facing work load in the recent times. She requested police to investigate into the death of her husband and to find out the reasons behind the incident. A case of suspicious death was registered and probe has been initiated.

