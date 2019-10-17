PR system to be strengthened in Telangana

By | Published: 1:12 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday said the government will strengthen the Panchayat Raj system and also make the mandal and zilla parishads more effective and result oriented.

The Chief Minister’s comments came at a meeting with G Ajay Kumar from Nekkonda of Warangal Rural district when the latter called on Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan following his appointment as a member of the Panchayat Raj Tribunal. Ajay Kumar met the Chief Minister and thanked him for the appointment along with a group of MPPs and ZPTCs.

The Chief Minister said the recently concluded 30-day Palle Pragati action plan yielded good results and that the government was working towards ensuring funds for Mandal and Zilla Parishads along with fixing of responsibilities for their members. “We will soon hold a meeting here with MPPs, MPTCs, ZPTCs and ZP chairpersons to discuss various issues,” he added.

The government was releasing Rs 339 crore for gram panchayats from the Finance Commission funds and “my goal is to turn villages of Telangana into models for the rest of the country to follow,” he said. Villages should be developed properly with contribution from elected representatives and their residents, he said.

The government, he added, will provide the required funds, which should be utilized properly to achieve these goals.

Among those who called on the Chief Minister were ZPTC Saroja Harikishan Naik, MPP J Ramesh, TRS leaders K Ramesh Yadav, T Sivakumar, Sampat Rao, Srikant, and Murthy, according to a press release from the Chief Minister’s Office.

