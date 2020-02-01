Prabhakar Reddy says Centre ignored the interests of Telangana

By | Published: 8:58 pm

Medak: Expressing disappointment over the Union Budget-2020, MP, Medak, and Deputy Floor leader of Telangana Rastra Samithi in Lok Sabha Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has said that the Centre has ignored the interests of Telangana though they have put forward 22 proposals seeking budget allocations. In a press release on Saturday evening, the Medak MP has said that the budget has disappointed them. He has further said that the Union Finance Ministry has failed to allocate funds for the railway lines, educational institutions and Mission Bagiratha pertaining to Telangana State.

Though the centre was saying that they would grant funds to “Har Ghar Jal”, whcih is a copy of Mission Bagiratha, programme on priority, Reddy has said that it did not consider their request for granting fund for Mission Bagiratha. Saying that the Centre is taking contradicting decisions, the MP has said that it was saying that they have made a huge budget allocations farm sector, but it had failed to allocate funds to Kaleshwaram Project, which aimed to provide irrigation water to lakhs of acres. He has further accused the Centre of ignoring the Tourism, Heritage and Archeological sites in Telangana while making the allocations for the fiscal. He has alleged that the BJP led Union government giving stepmotherly treatment towards Telangana. However, the Deputy Floor leader of Telangana in Lok Sabha has said that they will achieve their demand by raising them in the house frequently.

