Prabhakar Sail, NCB witness in Aryan Khan case, dies of heart attack

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) witness in the drugs-on-cruise case Prabhakar Sail died on Friday.

According to Sail’s lawyer Tushar Khandare, Prabhakar Sail died of a heart attack at his residence in Chembur on Friday.

Sail was the personal bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi, another witness in the Mumbai cruise ship raid case. He had levelled allegations of corruption against Gosavi and NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa on October 2, 2021.

A total of 20 people were arrested in the case including Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.