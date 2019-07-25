Prabhas and Shraddha all loved up on Saaho poster

By | Sarada Gayathri | Published: 8:51 pm

Fans who waited with bated breath to catch a glimpse of their darling star finally got a taste on what to expect from Saaho. The makers revealed a new poster of the film which is slated to release this year. In the poster, Rebel star Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are seen romantically gazing at each other giving a new love angle in the action-packed Sujeeth’s directorial.

The 300 cr budget movie produced by UV Creations was previously scheduled to release on the Independence day, but due to technical glitches, the release has been postponed to August 30. The makers of the film promise to not compromise on content and the quality of the film which is one of the most-awaited projects of the year.