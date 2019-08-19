Prabhas, hero of the country: Allu Aravind

By | Published: 9:13 pm

“When you look down from a higher altitude, you will get struck with fright. Likewise, thinking about films like Saaho certainly frightens you. Our Vamshi doesn’t face that kind of fear. Now, it has become a ritual like Ganesh puja, if at all we dwell on bigger films. Prabhas already proved that he was a hero of the country. I wish him even bigger image than that,” said ace producer Allu Aravind when he graced the pre-release event of Saaho at Ramoji Film City on Sunday which marked one of the greatest memories for the fans of Prabhas.

A set specially erected for the event costing the producers about Rs 3 crore marking an unprecedented dimension delighted the fans beyond limits. Some of the noteworthy biggies from Telugu film industry were amused to bedeck the function to render it more jubilant. Dil Raju, as one of the guests, praised the director Sujeeth Reddy and called him the luckiest one to be helming a humongous film like Saaho. “It took years and years for Rajamouli to arrive at Baahubali, but Sujeeth won it in his second chance. Now, it’s my turn to learn from the producers to produce bigger films,” said Dil Raju.

Shyam Prasad Reddy eulogised Prabhas as a person loved by his entire family ranging from his mother to his kids.Rajamouli, in his long speech, elaborated that Sujeeth was the main pillar behind the entire project and he must be praised for the most talked-about project across the globe. “I personally appreciate Prabhas for his taste to select a new script and a young director without staring at another director of a higher rank. One can experience positive vibrations around him every time. His positive spirit alone prompted him to go for this project,” Rajamouli said.

Naming everyone from the entire unit, Prabhas thanked all. Despite his fans yelling at the top of their voice, he chose to contain them by calling them ‘darlings’ over and again. He recollected the moment when Sujeeth approached him to narrate a story in a half-trouser. “At such a young age, I never expected that he could handle a project of this size; that too, without any impatience or intolerance. Had the producers been slightly selfish, they would surely have made a profit of Rs 100 crore.

Our heroine Shraddha should be thanked as she kept on attending shooting for two long years without being absent even for a single day which is not a joke,” continued Prabhas. Senior director VV Vinayak also spoke in praise of the producers, hero and the director. Shraddha Kapoor was asked to address the audience in Telugu, prompted by anchor Suma and succeeded in making fans of Prabhas joyous.