Prabhas, Nag Ashwin team up

By | Published: 7:55 pm

Director Nag Ashwin who won National Award for his last film Mahanati, a biopic on legendary actor Savitri, for his next film will be teaming up with young rebel star Prabhas who is now a pan- Indian star.

This crazy project will be made under Vyjayanthi Movies banner in a prestigious manner. The project is announced as the production banner enters 50 years in the industry. “An Epic Journey Begins With Pride ..The Biggest Announcement of 2020 ..https://youtu.be/Re- COhdHGAQ8..#Prabhas – @nagashwin7 and @VyjayanthiFilms,” said a tweet from the production house. Nag Ashwin who took some time after Mahanati has penned a winning script. The other cast and crew of the film will be announced soon.

