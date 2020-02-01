Prabhas preferring new directors now

By | Published: 8:58 pm

For quite a long time Prabhas was completely occupied with Baahubali and Saaho, with no time left to focus on other scripts from the new crop of directors in Telugu film industry. Even his own home production Gopi krishna’s film also faced a terrible delay as Saaho was awarded more preference.

For a couple of years, the film from his own banner helmed by Radhakrishna was marooned and Prabhas seemed focussed on locking it for the sake of a pan India image. During the promotional campaign of Saaho, Prabhas made it clear that his own production would be his immediate focus.

Keeping his word, he travelled to sets in foreign locales in the most lavish manner. His closest friends, as per the sources, have advised the actor to lend an ear to fresh scripts from new-age directors. Apart from Trivikram Srinivas, directors like Bobby, Anil Ravipudi and few others who achieved huge success at the box office with novel genres seemed to have diverted the attention of Prabhas and co in real terms.

The actor is said to be listening to script narrations while shooting for his present film. The string of directors is now in a rat race and sharpening their creative nibs to attract his attention. It remains to be seen who wins the heart of Prabhas with their power-packed narrative.

