Prabhas storms ahead with Saaho collections

By | Published: 10:14 pm

The staggering figures of revenue in the first three days after the release of Saaho helped the film devastate the critics in Bollywood with its outstanding performance in theatres cutting across the country and abroad. Prabhas managed to capture attention and praise from all the Hindi-speaking States against the widespread discontent circulated by the media there.

Saaho showcased the predominance of the genius from the south after Baahubali and succeeded in paving a concrete path for the films in the coming times where reviewers are coerced to think twice before they ink. Against all the poor and single-starred rating by the media, Saaho entered into the big league and the Rs 100-crore club and is being touted to be in the league of Baahubali series, 2.0, Kabali and Robo. Prabhas also astonished the film industry in India by beating Kabali and Robo with its figures almost Rs 300 crore as the final draw at the box office in the first three days.

In a few States like West Bengal and Kerala, other than Telugu-speaking States, Prabhas championed the challenge of vanquishing the box office with the movie’s collections. Those who were cynical about the huge investment of this incredible celluloid adventure seem to gradually change their opinion and singing paeans of Saaho.