Prabhas unveils the new poster of Saaho

Actor Prabhas dropped yet another power-packed poster from his upcoming film Saaho. The Baahubali actor shared the latest poster of his upcoming movie and wrote, ” Hey darlings, the second poster of my film, Saaho is here. Check it out! #15AugWithSaaho” The poster features the Telugu superstar, looking quite intense and captivating.

The ultra cool sunglasses, black leather jacket and the actor’s fierce look while riding a motorcycle are the highlights of the poster. The film, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role, is slated to hit the big screens on August 15 this year. Earlier, the makers had released ‘Shades of Saaho Chapter 2′ on the occasion of Shraddha’s birthday (March 3). The video features glimpses of an action-filled world with amazing sound effects.

The teaser begins with a lot of villains firing guns and Prabhas entering the fray a few seconds into the video, fighting against them without any weapons or guns. The video later introduces Shraddha, who looks fierce, and beautiful in a red outfit. Shraddha is shown to be reluctant on whether to shoot or not, but soon lifts the gun and fires.

The makers had released the first chapter of Shades of Saaho on Prabhas’ birthday, which gave a sneak-peak into a car chase in the film and also showed the making, footage and behind the scenes from the action film. Shraddha and Prabhas will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Saaho, which marks Shraddha’s debut in the South Indian film industry.

The movie is being shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and outside the country. The film is touted to be an ultra-modern action flick that will feature Shraddha performing some daredevil action stunts. Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha, the movie also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Chunky Pandey in pivotal roles. The film is being written and directed by Sujeeth.