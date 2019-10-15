Prabhu found it challenging to create new cop image for Eid

By | Published: 4:10 pm

Prabhu Deva has just finished directing Salman Khan in Dabangg 3 and has already plunged into directing the superstar in another project for his production house, Salman Khan Films. While Dabangg 3 is scheduled for a December 2019 release, Prabhu’s new film with Salman aims for an Eid opening next year.

What’s more, Salman plays a cop in both the films. “It has to be a completely different character. Otherwise, the audience will say we are repeating. We are working on it. The target is Eid and we will make it on time. I work fast,” said Prabhu Deva, currently on a two-day break in Chennai to meet his sons.

Prabhu has been a favourite of Salman ever since they worked together as director and actor on the 2009 blockbuster Wanted. He says Dabangg 3 is going to please Salmaniacs. “It is a typical Salman Khan film. Doing a Dabangg film was a challenge to me. I was new to the Dabangg universe. Everyone else (in the unit) had worked in the first and second parts of the series. Of course, I had seen both the films earlier. So, I made an effort to get into the groove. Luckily for me, I didn’t fall flat,” he said.

Because of the double commitment, Prabhu doesn’t get to spend much time with his children. “I hardly get time to be with them. I enjoy working and I need to work to ensure their future. But, I also need time to be with them,” said Prabhu.