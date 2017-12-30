Prabhudheva's new film begins in Mysuru.

By | Published: 1:09 pm

Actor-choreographer-filmmaker Prabhudheva has started shooting for his upcoming yet-untitled project in Mysuru.

“My new untitled project produced by Passion Studios… Production number six commenced in Mysuru today (Friday). We seek your blessings and wishes for the same. Arun Vaidyanathan, Umesh G Reddy, Sudhan S,” Prabhudheva tweeted.

Other details regarding the project were yet to be revealed.

Prabhudheva also shared a photograph from the set. In the image, the crew of the upcoming movie can be seen posing with the film’s clapboard.

On the other side, his ‘Gulaebaghavali’, a Tamil action-comedy film is gearing up for a worldwide release soon. It will also star actresses Hansika and Revathi.