Practice Yoga to beat stress: Karimnagar CP

By | Published: 9:19 pm

Karimnagar: International Yoga Day was celebrated in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Sunday. On the occasion, public representatives, government officials, political leaders and others practiced Yoga.

About 500 police personnel practiced Yoga at the Police Parade Grounds here. Commissioner of Police V B Kamalasan Reddy and others participated in the event held from 6.15 AM to 7.30 AM.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalasan Reddy said Yoga would help people maintain physical and mental health. It was not proper to neglect India’s ancient art while foreign countries were giving top priority for Yoga.

Stating that it was a perfect tool to overcome stress, he wanted people irrespective of caste, religion and class to practice Yoga regularly. Chronic diseases would also be under control, he said and advised everybody to make Yoga a part in their day to day activities.

Additional DCP G Chandramohan (Administration), ACPs Vijayasardhi and Srinivas, CIs Vijay Kumar, Laxman Babu, Vignan Rao and others participated in yoga camp. Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander also took part in the Yoga day at his camp office in Godavarikhani.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .