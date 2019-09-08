Practices in Civil Engineering discussed

By | Published: 12:32 am 2:23 pm

Hyderabad: Mahindra Ecole Centrale (MEC) College of Engineering, Hyderabad, has organised a national conference on ‘Futuristic Approaches in Civil Engineering’ on the campus. The objective of the conference was to connect the past and current practices with future approaches and technologies in Civil Engineering.

“At MEC, the focus is to meaningfully contribute back to the domains that we operate in. The conference not only presented the best developments in the field of civil engineering but also focused on sustainability. We will be coming out with books on the proceedings, so that practitioners can benefit from the key takeaways at the conference,” said Dr Yajulu Medury, director, MEC.

The participants presented papers under categories “Structural engineering”, “Geotechnical and transportation engineering” and “Environmental and water resources engineering”. The will be published in three book volume by Springer.

Telangana Roads and Buildings engineer-in-chief P Ravinder Rao, CSIR-CRRI director Dr Satish Chandra, CSIR-CBRI director Gopalakrishnan, Dr Ligy Philip of IIT Madras, Faculty of Civil Engineering Department KVL Subramaniam, Dr Saladi SV Subbarao, Dr Hariprasad Chennarapu, Dr Deepti Avirneni and Dr Arun Narayan among others took part in the event.

