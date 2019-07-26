By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:48 pm

Hyderabad: Off-spinner Sai Pradeep returned with deadly figures of 14-9-9-9 as he bowled Manchester to massive win over HUCC in the two-day A-2 Division cricket league match on Friday. Replying to Manchester’s 225, HUCC were bundled out for 55 in 31 overs.

A2 DIVISION TWO DAY LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

Group-1: Pool B: Hyderabad Blues 173 drew Mega City 110/0; Nizamabad District 267 drew with Zinda Tilismath 85/6 in 25.5 overs; Baalaji CC 278 drew Ours 13/3 in 3 overs; Crown 105 in 38.4 overs (K Anirudh 4/32) lost to Kosaraja 108/6 in 22.5 overs (Harish Thakur 32 no, Omer Rizwan 4/32); Adilabad District 253 n 54.1 overs (N Rakesh Goud 39, Rohan Ali 48, Kishore 5/97, Ibrahim Siddiqui 3/46) bt Sri Shyam 83 in 35.4 overs (N Rakesh Goud 5/28)

Group-2: Pool B: Manchester 224 bt HUCC 55 in 31 overs (Sai Pradeep 9/9); Charminar 240 in 52 overs drew with Nizam College 82/7 in 33 overs (Adnan Ahmed 5/14); Mahmood 175 in 44.4 overs lost to Oxford Blues 179/7 in 60.4 overs (Bharadwaj 65 no, Veera Sai 39, C Vinay Kumar 4/58, Muddassir Ahmed 3/ 56); Karimnagar District 465 drew Cheerful Chums; Warangal District 294/7 in 75.4 overs (K Pradeep 79, Isaac Joy 76, G Pavan 33 no, N Pavan Reddy 32, Santosh Pandey 3/67, T Mohit 3/93) drew with Aggarwal SR 92/3 in 17 overs (Patlawat 54)

