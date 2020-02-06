Pradeep Machiraju is all agog about his lead role

By | Published: 9:09 pm

From the telly to the silver screen, it’s a big leap for popular anchor-actor Pradeep Machiraju. Though seen in smaller appearances earlier, Pradeep will now play the lead in the movie 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela which has just completed shooting.

The film unit is expected to announce the release date of the movie which has Amrita Ayer teaming up with Pradeep. Directed by Munna, 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela is produced by SV Babu on SV Productions banner and music is provided by Anup Rubens. The Chandrabose song for the movie Neeli Neeli Akasham sung by Sid Sriram and Sunitha, has already logged in a good response.

Speaking to media persons, Pradeep said the song has been a runaway hit on all social media platforms. “My special thanks to Mahesh Babu for appreciating the song and launching it on his Twitter and Instagram account,” he said. Rana Daggubati who released poster of the movie tweeted ‘Wishing you great luck @iampradeepmachi bro for a big step from small screen to big screen”.

