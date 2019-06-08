Pradyumna, Sahsya emerge champs

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:48 pm

Hyderabad: Pradyumna Kanukollu and Sashya Singareddy emerged as champions in the boys and girls categories respectively in the Ranga Reddy district under-9 boys and girls chess championship that was held at Chaitanya High School, Chaitanyapuri, Dilshukhnagar on Saturday.

Pradyumna collected 3.5 points at the end of the fourth and final round. Shashya won all her matches to top the table.

Final points positions: Girls: 1. Sashya Singareddy (3 pts), 2. Aishwarya Narahari (2 pts), 3. Annika Reddy G (2 pts), 4. Vaishnavi K (2 points).

Boys: 1. Pradyumna Kanukollu (3.5 pts), 2. Challa Saharsha (3.5 pts), 3. Avyukkth Tiwari (3 pts), 4. Arush Teja Reddy Talakola (2 pts).

The top four in the boys and girls sections will represent Rangareddy district in the Telangana State under-9 chess tournament.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.