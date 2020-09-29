Pragathi Nivedika report on Hyderabad’s development soon, says KTR

All the good work taken up by the TRS government in Hyderabad should be explained in detail to the citizens, he directed the Corporators and elected public representatives.

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said the TRS government, over the last five years, had spent over Rs.67000 crore for taking up different development works in Hyderabad.

All the details of the development works executed during the last five years would be compiled into a report, to be titled ‘Pragathi Nivedika’, and would be released shortly, he said.

The Minister convened a meeting with GHMC Corporators, MLAs and elected public representatives here on Tuesday.

Assuring that all long-standing issues of ownership rights of non-agricultural properties would be sorted out, the Minister said awareness had to be created among citizens regarding the Dharani portal and the exercise being taken up by the Government.

Due to different reasons, registrations and title related issues of properties in few places have been held up in the city. The State Government would address all such issues for the benefit of people, the Minister assured.

He said the State would protect the properties and provide rights to people against their properties.

The State Government had already launched an exercise for people to voluntarily register details pertaining to non-agricultural properties on the Dharani website. There would be no scope for middlemen or agents in the exercise and people need not pay a single rupee, he said.

Regarding the forthcoming Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Mahabubnagar Graduates MLC elections enrollment from October 1, the Minister appealed to all the graduates to enrol their names in the voters list.

All efforts should be made to improve the poll percentage in Hyderabad for MLC elections by enrolling all graduates as voters, he told the corporators.

