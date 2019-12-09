Pragya Jaiswal sizzles in a sari

By | Published: 10:26 pm

The cheerful actor Pragya Jaiswal who has been making a mark in the industry with several big films coming her way has been an ardent fan of Indian outfits. Recently, she has posted several pictures in social media of herself wearing a long skirt, lehenga choli, a yellow dress with a loose golden bottom and a biscuit-coloured lehenga with a meshy long blouse.

This time, the actor has joined the list of sari lovers in the industry with her recent posts where she is seen in a beautifully embroidered mauve-coloured sari. “Reigning my love for the timeless classic!! #SareeLove #Palat,” she captioned one of her posts.

In the following posts of her sizzling in the sari, the actor’s caption read: “Ain’t nobody like a desi girl” while she is looking sharply at the camera.The actor with beautiful eyes, popularly known in the Telugu film industry as ‘the Kanche girl’, was last seen in Achari America Yatra along with Vishnu Manchu and comedian Brahmanandam.

