Hyderabad: Left arm spinner Pragyan Ojha announced his retirement from first class cricket on Friday. “It’s time I moved on to the next phase of my life… I am writing this letter to tender my formal retirement from international and first-class cricket with immediate effect,” said the former Hyderabad spinner in his twitter account.

Making his international debut in 2009 against West Indies in Kanpur, 33-year-old Ojha played 24 Tests and took 113 wickets. Interestingly, in the last Test he played which was the farewell international match for Sachin Tendulkar against West Indies in Mumbai in 2013, Ojha returned with ten wickets (five in each innings) and received the man of the match award. After that, he ran into trouble with his action. The left-arm spinner was not the same bowler and could never play for the country. He underwent corrective rehabilitation and was cleared in 2015, but he could not regain his place in the Indian team.

Ojha said that to be an Indian cricketer and represent the country at the highest level was always a dream he cherished as a youngster. “I fell short of words to describe how fortunate I have been to have lived my dream and earned the love and respect of my fellow countrymen,” he added.

But Ojha pointed out that the most memorable moment of his career came when he received his Test cap from Sachin Tendulkar against Sri Lanka. “(It was like) … accomplishing the feat of taking 100 Test wickets.‘’

The left-arm spinner also played in 18 one-day internationals and captured 21 wickets. He struck a good tandem with off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin when he captured 20 wickets against West Indies and then 13 wickets against New Zealand in the following year. “My eventful career has witnessed many ups and downs over time, I have realised that the legacy of a sportsperson is not just the outcome of his hard work and dedication, but also the faith and guidance bestowed upon by the association (team management), teammates, coaches, trainers and the fans,” he said.

Ojha thanked VVS Laxman, SL Venkatapathy Raju and Harbhajan Singh for playing significant role in building his career. “I am thankful to VVS Laxman for mentoring me like an elder brother, Venkatapathy Raju for being the role model I always looked to emulate, Harbhajan Singh for being a constant adviser.’’

The left-arm spinner had a word of gratitude and praise for MS Dhoni. He said Dhoni provided him the opportunity to wear Indian cap. He added that he shared many eventful moments with Rohit Sharma and Manoj Tiwary.

For a player who played with distinction for Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians in IPL, saw him winning the Purple Cap in one season. “My journey with the Indian Premier League has also been a memorable one and the Purple Cap win will always be an indelible memory — a special mention of the teams, Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians, for making me a part of their legacy.’’

A product of late Vijaya Paul coaching academy, Ojha began his career with Hyderabad and then played for Bengal and Bihar before retiring from first class cricket. “I have been a part of the Hyderabad Cricket Association for close to 14 years, and the incredible experience I have gained will have an ever lasting impact.’’

He thanked Sourav Ganguly and Cricket Association of Bengal for extending their unwavering support during a rough patch of his career. “I also appreciate the Bihar Cricket Association for allowing me to lead their team for the short duration that I spent with them.”

He mentioned the name of Kanwaljit Singh, who coached him in his initial years of his career. Finally, he did not forget his best friend Amol Shinde, Alfred Absolom, MP Arjun and PS Niranjan who have been integral and inseparable part of his journey. He thanked his first captain Arjun Yadav.

