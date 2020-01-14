‘Praja Front is the only alternative in Suryapet’

By | Published: 8:51 pm

Suryapet: The CPI (M) district secretary Mallu Nagarjun Reddy on Tuesday asked the people of Suryapet to vote for candidates of Praja Front in the municipal elections. Speaking at a media conference in Mallu Venkata Narsimha Reddy Bhavan, he reminded that CPI(M), CPI, TDP, MCPI(U) and Aam Aadmi Party have formed as Praja Front and filed joint candidates in 22 wards of Suryapet in the ensuing municipal elections. He said that Praja Front was the only alternative to the TRS, BJP and Congress in the municipal elections of Suryapet. Praja Front was keen on comprehensive development of Suryapet town. The TRS had no right to ask votes of the people in Suryapet for its failure to solve the issues prevailed in the town, he maintained. The leaders of both Congress and BJP failed to wage fight and mount pressure on the State government for development of Suryapet. TDP district president Sitaram Reddy, CPI leader Dorepally Shanker, Aam Aadmi Party convenor Lingidi Venkateshwarlu and BC Welfare Association district president Sattu Lingaiah were present.

