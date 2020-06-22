Prakash Jha’s ‘Pareeksha: The Final Test’ to release on OTT

By | Published: 7:34 pm

Mumbai: Filmmaker Prakash Jha’s new project “Pareeksha: The Final Test” will go directly to OTT, bypassing a traditional theatrical release.

“The film is inspired by real events and people. Shri Abhayanand is an IPS officer and educationist who, while serving as the police chief in Bihar’s Naxal infested areas, came across kids in the villages who were so bright thanks to native wisdom that they inspired him to begin coaching them to crack the tough IIT- Their success had a great impact on the crime-infested badlands of Bihar,” Jha said.

The film is releasing on ZEE5 and Jha said: “I felt compelled to tell this story and I think a streaming platform will give this subject the reach it deserves.”

“Pareeksha: The Final Test” features Priyanka Bose, Adil Hussain, Sanjay Suri and child actor Shubham Jha.