Prakash Raj plants saplings at his Shadnagar farm land

The actor accepted the Green India Challenge from senior artiste Thanikella Bharani

By | Published: 12:01 pm

Hyderabad: As part of the Green India Challenge, popular film actor Prakash Raj planted saplings along with his son Vedhanth at his farm land near Shadnagar here, on the outskirts of the city on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prakash Raj expressed happiness to have accepted the challenge from senior Telugu actor Thanikella Bharani.

He also thanked Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar for initiating Green India Challenge and carrying forward Haritha Haram, the bigger vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

“It is the duty of every individual to protect the greenery of mother earth with all humbleness and leave the arrogance in its destruction. I thank Tanikella Bharani garu for nominating me for the Green India Challenge,” said the versatile actor.

Later, Prakash Raj requested Malayalam Superstar Mohan Lal, Tamil star Surya, Kannada actor and director Rakshit Shetty, senior female stars Ramya Krishnan and Trisha to carry forward Green India Challenge.

He further requested fans and the public to plant three saplings each and pass on to at least 10 people to carry forward the chain.

