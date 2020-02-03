‘Pramana-2k20’ from February 6 at GITAM

By | Published: 12:24 am 11:04 pm

GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad will organise a three-day annual fest ‘Pramana- 2K20’ from February 6 to 8. It is an amalgamation of technical, cultural and management events celebrated in the month of January/February every year over a span of three days, according to a press release.

The fest is basically structured to provide the students, a platform to realize their creative talent in the field of technology, cultural and management activities.

Ahead of the event, GITAMites organised an ‘Exploit car rally’ throughout the city and a flash mob at GITAM bus bay to promote the Pramana event. Technical workshops have been organizing to get hands-on-training on wonderful concepts. An automobile expo in the name of ‘Exploit’ would be attracting students from diverse backgrounds around the city.

Aryan Sharma (Kings United India) will attend to choreograph the urban dance workshop. A Mr. & Ms. Pramana contest will be held while an event called ‘Meet and Greet’ is also scheduled to be held to get a chance to meet famous Instagrammers and YouTubers.

A ramp walk is also planned while a carnival to explore the evolution of film making, all the way from 1970 to 2019, ‘Battle of Bands’ wherein many talented bands compete by playing their songs; student performances to overcome stage fear and showcase their talents in front of a huge crowd are also planned.

EDM Night (Electronic Dance Music Night), Raw and Real, a dance competition where talented teams are pitched against each other in a quest to find the best and Geetha Madhuri, Prudhvi Chandhra and Malavika Anand will be performing live on February 6.

