Pranab a great orator, writer: Telangana Governor

Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that she was deeply saddened to learn about the demise of most respected former President Pranab Mukherjee. “A great visionary, a statesman par excellence, a great orator, a writer, a shrewd parliamentarian and above all, a great human being – all in one,” she said describing the departed leader.

The passing away of this great son of India is a loss not only to India but humanity at large, the Governor said. “Pranab Mukherjee will always be remembered as an astute leader who upheld democratic traditions and values. In his passing away the nation has lost a great leader, administrator and a wonderful human being. May his soul peacefully rest in the heaven’s abode. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family.” the Governor said in her message.

