Pranab, Karzai to address at IIT-B’s tech fest

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) will kick off its three-day annual science and technology festival Techfest from December 29, which will see former president Pranab Mukherjee, and former Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai as keynote speakers. The 21st edition of the festival will conclude on December 31.

The festival expects an attendance of over 1.6 lakh youth, with an outreach of 2,500 colleges across the country and 500 colleges from overseas, the institute said in a press statement. The themes of the festival are digitalisation, sustainability and biotechnology. Other speakers at the leadership summit include Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who is an alumni of the prestigious institute along with junior aviation minister Jayant Sinha.

The Summit is being aided by the ‘AskTheLeader Campaign’ that will allow the youth to interact with these leaders, it said.