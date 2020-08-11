Pranab Mukherjee on ventilator support after brain surgery

By | Published: 12:32 am 12:37 am

New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday underwent brain surgery to remove a clot at the Army Research & Referral Hospital and is on ventilator support after the procedure, sources said.

Prior to his surgery, Mukherjee, 84, had also tested positive for coronavirus.

“On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19,” he had tweeted earlier on Monday.

Soon after Mukherjee shared the news, wishes for his speedy recovery started pouring in, including from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool COngress supremo Mamata Banerjee said, “Concerned to hear about Former President Pranab Mukherjee Da testing positive for Covid-19. My prayers are with him and his family during this time and I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Congress spokesperson and national media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala also wished the veteran leader a speedy recovery. The party’s official Twitter handle also extended its wishes for his good health.

After a long political career in which he held several top posts including that of Finance and Defence Minister, Mukherjee became President in 2012 and served till 2017.

